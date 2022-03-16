Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after buying an additional 31,616,346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.