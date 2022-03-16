Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.17. 1,121,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.77 and its 200 day moving average is $310.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

