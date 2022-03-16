Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 13.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 148.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.08. 1,290,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.