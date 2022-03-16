Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.