Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after buying an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 148.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.79. 1,057,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.