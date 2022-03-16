Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIGO opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

