MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $482.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.04 or 0.06738350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00268178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.87 or 0.00728347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00066385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00460356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00385140 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.