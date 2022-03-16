Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $133.21 million and $97.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.94 or 0.06734123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.21 or 1.00045538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

