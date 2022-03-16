Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Capitalization Tops $42.02 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $37.39 or 0.00090969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

