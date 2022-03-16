Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $484,484.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $484,484.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.83 or 0.00057971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.11 or 0.06712724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,037.61 or 0.99841718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 386,478 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

