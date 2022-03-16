Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $796,883.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $387.90 or 0.00946864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $796,883.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,458 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

