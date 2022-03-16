Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and $529,438.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $19.67 or 0.00048800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

