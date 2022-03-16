Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $230,874.00

Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $879.01 or 0.02180675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $230,874.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,861 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

