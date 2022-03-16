Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Purchases 1,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) Director Bonnie Cruickshank Lind bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $11,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 310,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mission Produce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mission Produce by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

