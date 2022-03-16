Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 3.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 120,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 398,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$55.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.
Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)
Recommended Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.