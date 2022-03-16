Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 12,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

