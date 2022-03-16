Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 2,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after buying an additional 1,144,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

