Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBPFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 305 ($3.97) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

