Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Mithril has a total market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00220279 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

