Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.