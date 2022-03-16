Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at $471,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

