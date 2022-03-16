Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 0.7%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.57 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.74 ($0.11). Approximately 195,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 795,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
About Mode Global (LON:MODE)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.