Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 0.7%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.57 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.74 ($0.11). Approximately 195,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 795,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

