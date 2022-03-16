Modiv Inc’s (NYSE:MDV) Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd

Modiv’s (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Modiv had issued 40,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:MDV opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

