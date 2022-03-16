Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Mogo stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mogo by 280.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

