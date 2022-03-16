Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

QS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,303,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $65,452,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,033 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

