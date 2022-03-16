Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $8,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,855. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

