Monavale Market Cap Hits $2.39 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Monavale has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $3,606.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $249.78 or 0.00608193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00267574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,261 coins and its circulating supply is 9,569 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

