Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. Moncler has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $80.41.

About Moncler (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.