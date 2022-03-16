Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59. Moncler has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

