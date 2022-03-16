MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Acquires 100,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,537. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,770,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

