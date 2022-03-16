MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Purchases $152,250.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ML stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 1,254,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,537. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

