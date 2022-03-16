Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 5.4%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.21. 8,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 268,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
