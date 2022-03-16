Moonriver Hits 1-Day Volume of $65.22 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $164.48 million and $65.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.58 or 0.00120592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,285,543 coins and its circulating supply is 3,386,027 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

