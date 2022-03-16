Moonriver Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.22 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $164.48 million and approximately $65.22 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $48.58 or 0.00120592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,285,543 coins and its circulating supply is 3,386,027 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

