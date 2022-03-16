Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $351.34

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 351.34 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.98). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 144,951 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.24).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £880.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 321.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.