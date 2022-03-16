Morpheus Labs Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,922.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $145,922.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00035776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00103868 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

