Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.84. 407,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,476,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

