MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Volume Tops $202.88 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 66.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $186.08 million and $202.88 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00035027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00103699 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.