MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 69,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,726. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

