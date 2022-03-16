Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Tops $11,129.77

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $11,129.77 and $48.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

