MXC Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $269.69 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MXC has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

