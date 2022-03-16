Myriad Price Hits $0.0004 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $764,035.34 and approximately $111.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,449,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.