Nabox (NABOX) Market Cap Reaches $4.77 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1.12 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.95 or 0.06728594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.90 or 0.99934416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040015 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,719,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

