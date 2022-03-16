NANJCOIN Trading Down 87.8% This Week (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (NANJ) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 87.8% lower against the dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $534,730.68 and approximately $271.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

