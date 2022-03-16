Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.04

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.04 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22), with a volume of 298,911 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. The company has a market cap of £52.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.21.
Nanoco Group Company Profile (LON:NANO)
