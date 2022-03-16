NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $67,745.16 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,702. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

