Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $55,251.57 and approximately $5,530.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,543,245 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.