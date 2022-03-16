National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 12,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

NBGIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.63) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

