National Bankshares Cuts National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,564. The firm has a market cap of $744.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

