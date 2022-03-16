National Bankshares Downgrades SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) to Hold

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.84 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.27. The company had a trading volume of 231,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,551. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.