National Bankshares Trims Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Target Price to $39.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.