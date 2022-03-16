National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NESR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,564. The company has a market capitalization of $754.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

