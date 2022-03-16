National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NESR traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,564. The company has a market capitalization of $754.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.95.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
